Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Last season - 7th

This season's prediction - 7th

West Ham had an excellent season under David Moyes last time out but might still regard failure to win the Europa League, or at least reach the final, as one of the great missed opportunities.

The rejuvenated Moyes will want at least the same this time out with new faces in his squad and the outstanding Declan Rice still at the heart of all that West Ham do, along with Jarrod Bowen.

Lots will hinge on how their new £30.5m signing from Sassuolo, striker Gianluca Scamacca, settles in the Premier League. But he comes with glowing references and, rest assured, every incoming player will have been studied assiduously by Moyes to suit his needs.

I can see another good season for the Hammers and a potential cup challenge.

