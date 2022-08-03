Dick Campbell for Motherwell?

After Graham Alexander's exit last week, we asked you who should replace the former Scotland defender as Motherwell manager.

Taylor Strang has suggested Dick Campbell should take the Fir Park hotseat, after a dazzling title charge with part-time Arbroath in last year's Championship.

Jim Watson says Motherwell "need a manager with experience, although on our budget, we are limited in who may apply for the job".

He also says the club "need someone who wants to play the way that will excite fans, and brings in players with pace and flair".

