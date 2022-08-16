Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

When Rodrigo nodded in his and Leeds United’s second goal on the hour on Saturday, it looked like it was going to be another bleak matchday for Southampton.

Down and out, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s decision to switch from five defenders to four reinvigorated his side and saved questions about his future for another day.

Joe Aribo halved the deficit, with debutant Sekou Mara playing an influential role in the equaliser. Mara played in Kyle Walker-Peters and the full-back notched his first of the season to lift the roof off the stadium.

Reverting to the 4-2-2-2, many Saints fans now believe the old formation should be used again. However, it is not that simple.

Defending a lead against a side in the ascendancy, Leeds were forced to sit back to try and protect their advantage – providing no attacking threat until Saints equalised. Therefore, Southampton had the freedom to push bodies forward.

Additionally, with Romain Perraud still injured, the prospect of Moussa Djenepo having more defensive responsibility is concerning.

Southampton will face much stronger sides this season. Switching to the old, much-complained about system would be brave, especially with the new signings having little experience with the formation.