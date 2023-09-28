'They could have had two off with VAR' - Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was left rueing the lack of VAR during his side's 2-0 home defeat to Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals.

Separate challenges on Josh Sims and Josh Reid resulted only in free-kicks, with Mackay incensed that there was no further punishment on the night.

Clubs playing in non-televised cup games have the choice whether or not to pay for VAR, with County opting not to on this occasion.

"I have had a conversation with [Head of Referee Operations at the Scottish FA] Crawford Allan this morning because in a game of cards, neither [challenge] merited a booking which I found incredible," Mackay said.

"Both had to go to hospital and were there until the early hours of this morning. One is definitely not playing this Saturday; there is definitely doubt on the other one.

"The referee’s feedback was that he didn’t see the incident. When I look at the Josh Sims one, Ryan Duncan is off [with VAR]. It is clear as a bell. [The challenge on Josh Reid] was reckless as well; they could have had two off if we had VAR.

"That was a potential break of his foot, which it is not, maybe hairline. It was incredible in a game of so many cards that those two become nothing except free kicks.

"Josh Sims was in the hospital, he got out at 06:15 this morning. They have taken x-rays and they have stitched up inside and outside, so the muscle has been stitched inside and the leg has been stitched outside - it is a really nasty one."