Docherty hails 'first-class application' of Dundee players

Tyrone Smith, BBC Scotland

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has praised the "first-class application" of his new-look squad as they gear up to return to the top flight.

Docherty's summer signing tally reached five on Friday with the return of striker Zach Robinson on a season-long loan from Wimbledon.

But despite a high turnover of players, the Dundee boss feels his squad are gelling and showing the attitude they will need to deal with the "rigours" of the forthcoming campaign.

"I can’t praise the boys highly enough," Docherty said. "Every single session they have put everything they have got into it, and long may that continue.

Dundee, who will kick off their Premiership return with a home game against Motherwell, will continue their build-up to the new campaign with a pre-season training camp in Ireland next week.

"These trips are about the games, they are about the fitness," Docherty added. "But, more importantly, they are about the boys getting relationships with each other because that will help us over the season.

"When you make the amount of signings we are looking to make, we have already made five just now and we will be looking to make more once we identify the right players, it is important they gel together."