Butcher to miss start of new season after surgery

Motherwell defender Calum Butcher will be sidelined for "a number of weeks" at the start of next season after foot surgery.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury when landing awkwardly on Livingston's artificial pitch in the penultimate game of last term.

Butcher moved to Fir Park in February and was pivotal in Stuart Kettlewell's side securing Premiership survival and finishing top of the bottom six.

"We wish Calum well for his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch," Motherwell said in a statement.