Kieran Trippier feels Newcastle United can't be "too fixed" on facing Kylian Mpbappe if they want to beat Paris St-Germain on Wednesday.

The right-back will have a tough job on his hands against the France superstar when the Magpies play their first Champions League home game in 20 years against the Ligue 1 champions.

"This is football, these are the levels you want to play at, playing in the Champions League against the best players and the best teams, but you know Paris St-Germain have got unbelievable players in the team," said Trippier in the pre-match news conference.

"Of course we need to recognise Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, but they've got quality all over the pitch. We can't be too fixed on them - we need to play our way because on our day we can hurt anyone.

"He is certainly one of the best players in the world. Over the past few years he has been incredible. But as we do every single game - if it's Burnley, if it's Paris, if it's West Ham on Sunday - we always prepare how we can win the game and how we can hurt the opposition, and tomorrow's no different just because it is a Champions League game."

This isn't the first time the England international has encountered Mbappe and he isn't worried about coming up against the 24-year-old again.

"It is a challenge I'm ready for. I've played against many good players and many good wingers in my career.

"The Champions League is where I want to play and you're going to play against the best wingers in the world."