Manchester United fan Jamie Blood told BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast that Marcus Rashford has "a big point to prove" after his recent dip in form: "There are lots of questions with Rashford and I hope my thought process is proven wrong.

"Rashford seems to be amazing for six months just before a new contract is signed. Since he’s signed a new contract he’s just not been the Rashford that we’ve seen for a six-month period last year.

"A big thing with Rashford is he needs to be playing on the counter-attack. He’s not the type of player who is going to be involved in build-up against weaker teams. He is absolutely electrifying when he is that player going in behind. Rasmus Hojlund is going to take up a lot of his space because we have a number nine.

"What I want to see now is off the ball and the shift he puts in. The rest will come, but we can tell his mindset and confidence from what he is like off the ball. He let a Burnley player run past him the other day and let Sergio Reguilon just follow him - but Reguilon didn’t follow him and he got in behind and nearly scored.

"We need to see a Rashford giving us 110%. Yes, he is a local lad. Yes, we want him to succeed and score goals for Manchester United. But currently he doesn’t look like he’s going to be that player.

"It’s very wasteful at the moment. Hopefully playing with the same players and getting the link-up with Hojlund will improve it, but at the moment he’s got a big point to prove."

