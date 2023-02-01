Hearts 0-3 Rangers: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Hearts made a dreadful start and never recovered.

Their attacking ambitions were quickly nullified and the midfield was overrun as Garang Kuol's first start - in an unfamiliar midfield position - turned into a nightmare.

Likewise, makeshift wing-back James Hill endured a particularly torrid evening against Fashion Sakala before he and Kuol were substituted at the break.

Tactical set-up aside, Hearts were plagued by individual mistakes, with the usually-reliable Stephen Kingsley guilty of gifting possession. He was far from the only culprit in maroon.