'Brilliant moment' for Newcastle fans

Pat Nevin, former Scotland midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live

What a brilliant moment for these fans. They've waited so long.

It's a glorious night for them, although it wasn't a glorious performance. Sometimes you just have to get over the line and over the tie they have deserved it.

It's special that Sean Longstaff got the goals tonight and, with Dan Burn playing too, there is a connection with this club.

Not a single Newcastle fan in this city will want to be anywhere but Wembley when this final takes place.