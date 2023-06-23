Docherty in no rush to select Dundee captain

Tyrone Smith, BBC Scotland

Dundee manager Tony Docherty says he will take his time picking his captain as he believes there are a number of players capable of filling the role.

Docherty, who was appointed at the end of May, is reshaping the squad that won last season’s Championship and he is in no rush to select his skipper for the forthcoming campaign.

"I think I've got four of five in there," he said. "I want to see throughout the pre-season campaign who the real standout is."

Dundee kick off their season in just under a month, with a trip to play Bonnyrigg Rose in the League Cup group stage.

Their section also includes Airdrieonians, Dumbarton and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

"We certainly won’t be using any games as pre-season [preperation]," Docherty added. "Absolutely not. I think it's very important to put that across to the players.

"Being realistic, I don’t think Dundee are going to win the league, but I think there's a real good chance we can go as far as we can in a cup. So this is the first competition, this is the first challenge.

"We'll place great emphasis on our first game. We've got five pre-season friendlies leading up to that, so that will be the preparation to make sure that we are ready for that."