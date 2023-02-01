We asked for your reaction to Everton's quiet deadline day and what this means going forward.

Here are some of your comments:

Mike: When Dyche was given the job he was expected to keep us up with his hands tied behind his back. At 23:00 on Tuesday the board tied his shoelaces together. It proves what the majority of fans have saying, Moshiri and his minions are incompetent. If Dyche manages to keep us up after this they should name a stand at Bramley-Moore after him.

Steve: Yet again the board fails the Everton fans. Even Sean Dyche questioned why they announced his signing as manager a day before deadline day. If they had announced his leadership a few days before he may have had time to buy a couple of players. I think Moshri wants rid of Everton to recoup some of his losses, on condition Bill Kenwright stays in some form.

Barry: A typical Everton transfer window. Absolutely no activity early enough to secure what we need, lots of leaked rumours about players we allegedly tried to sign on deadline day, and a squad that’s weaker at the end of the window than at the start. Relegated or not, until Moshiri, Kenwright and the board are gone the club is destined to fail.

Andrew: It says something when prospective signings choose other clubs or decline a move. Panic buying was not the answer but the need for a striker has been known by the board for months. Selling your best assets before new signings is crazy. Dyche is a good appointment and change will come but is it too late ? I fear it is Championship football next.