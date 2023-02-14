Mikey Devlin has promised to "do his talking on the pitch", having been given a contract at Hibernian until the end of the season.

The former Hamilton and Aberdeen defender had been training with Lee Johnson's team after his release by Fleetwood Town and earned himself a deal off the back of his efforts

Devlin told Hibs TV: “I'm absolutely delighted. I actually feel like I’ve been enjoying my football again, which is quite refreshing, having left Fleetwood a few weeks prior to that.

“You see early on when you’re in the training sessions here that the standard is very high. The players are driving each other on.

“From day one the quality has been evident, and the coaching has been brilliant."

Devlin, capped three times by Scotland, adds to Johnson's defensive options, with Ryan Porteous now at Watford and Rocky Bushiri injured. He is determined to make the most of his chance.

“All I can ask is the opportunity, which Hibs and the manager has given me," he said. "

"I can try and repay that by being available for selection and then when given an opportunity by being reliable and doing my job the best I can. I’ve been given this opportunity and I have to do my talking on the pitch.”