Thousands of West Ham fans have descended on Prague for Thursday's Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina.

There are reports up to 20,000 West Ham fans, external will be in the city, despite the club receiving just 4,890 tickets for the 19,370-capacity Fortuna Arena.

Singer Chesney Hawkes, who is famous for the song The One And Only and will perform in the fanzone, said: "It’s carnage out there. In old town square, [you] can't move. Bubbles everywhere. West Ham are massive.

"People are going crazy singing: 'Irons the one and only.' I might change the lyrics for the fanzone performance!"

