Former Manchester City full-back Nedum Onuoha believes Ilkay Gundogan has made his mind up about where he will play next season, but is right to not share it yet.

Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live he is desperate for Gundogan to stay as he is "invaluable" to Pep Guardiola's side.

"I think he knows what he is going to do," said Onuoha. "He has been so invaluable, especially in the second half of the season.

"When you look at all the leaders in that dressing room, and he's the captain, you see just how important he is.

"If a club takes away Manchester City's captain after winning the Treble, it could be the biggest signing of all time for them."

Ex-Real Madrid and England centre-back Jonathan Woodgate also feels Gundogan has decided what to do - and is convinced the Germany international will leave.

"I can't see him staying at City - otherwise he would already have signed," he said. "Tonight [against Inter Milan in the Champions League final] will be his last game."