'There were times I couldn't have dreamed of a Scotland cap'

Lawrence Shankland is determined to play a key part in Scotland’s Euro 2024 push after overcoming a “lot of rejection” in his career to gain international recognition.

The Hearts striker now has five caps, but was without a club and pondering getting a job away from football when he was released by Aberdeen in 2017.

He eventually joined Ayr and set about working his way to the top.

Shankland, who is part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for this month’s Euro qualifiers against Norway and Georgia, told the Scottish FA: "There's been a lot of rejections along the way but it comes down to hard work and determination really.

“You have your end goals and what you want to achieve in your career.

"There have been times when I couldn't have dreamed of getting a Scotland cap. But you just need to knuckle down and if you keep working hard, things pay off and you get these opportunities.

"I've taken most of them first time and did well at most of the clubs I've been at. It has been a bit of an up-and-down journey but I've worked hard and I feel like I deserve what's come my way."

Steve Clarke's side sit top of their qualifying section after winning their opening two matches.

"It's been good to meet up and get everybody back together," added Shankland.

“The last two games we had really good results and we've given ourselves a really good opportunity going into these two games. If we get positive results we could be in a really good position."