Newcastle United have unveiled their new home kit for the 2023-24 season.

After securing their spot in the top tier of European competition next season, the new strip will be the first to feature the Champions League logo in 20 years.

The club say the new design "remains traditional, featuring the club's iconic black and white stripes - celebrating past triumphs as the Magpies enter a new era under head coach Eddie Howe."

On the announcement, co-founder at Castore Tom Beahon said: "The strip pays tribute to the rich heritage of Newcastle United Football Club, while encompassing a slick, modern style and key high-performance features required for elite level sports.

"We're looking forward to seeing the side take on Europe next season and will be hoping they can continue the impressive feats they have thus far achieved since Eddie Howe joined the club."