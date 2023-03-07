Squad unity 'the best since I've been here' - Cadden

Hibs defender Chris Cadden believes the tight-knit nature of the squad has been a key factor in their recent run of form.

Lee Johnson's side are unbeaten in seven league games, and currently sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership going into Wednesday's clash with Rangers.

“I think with the January we had, with all the outgoings, it’s brought the squad closer together", Cadden said. "There’s a real good group of guys here. The dressing room is in a great place so we’ve just got to keep that going.

"Easter Road can be a tough place (for opponents) to play when our fans are up for it and get behind us.

“In terms of the way the team’s going, it’s probably the best it’s been since I’ve been here. There’s a real unity in the squad."

Cadden also said that the players appreciate the current run more because of the rough patch they endured at the end of last year.

“We were on a tough run before Christmas but we’ve turned that round,” he said. “When you get out of a tough run and get on a good one, you’ve got to enjoy it and use everything you can to keep the momentum going because football’s tough.

“It was tough a few months ago and people didn’t really give us any hope but I always had that belief that we would turn it around. We’re doing that now.

“We’ve still got to focus on what we’ve been doing well and also take on board things we can do better. We’re not the complete team yet. We’ve still got to get better.”