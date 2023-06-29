Celtic's friendly with Wolves in South Korea cancelled

Celtic's pre-season friendly with Wolves in South Korea has been cancelled as the Premier League side have opted to pull out of the tour.

"Weeks of delays by promoters" and the fact that tickets are "not yet on sale" for the fixtures have been cited as reasons by Wolves for calling off their trip.

Celtic, who are set to face Yokohama F Marinos and Gamba Osaka in Japan in the first part of their tour, are also scheduled to play Roma in South Korea.

In a statement provided to various outlets, the Scottish club say they are "liaising with match organisers" and will update Celtic supporters "as soon as possible".