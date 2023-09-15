Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri is wanted by Besiktas on loan after the Turkish side recently had a permanent deal rejected for the Tunisia midfielder. (Sun), external

United and England winger Jadon Sancho needs to look at himself if he wants to salvage his career with the Red Devils after his fall-out with boss Erik ten Hag, says ex-United midfielder Gordon Strachan. (Mirror), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column