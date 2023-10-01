We asked for your views on Hearts' 1-0 win over Ross County

Alfie: Good win, can’t complain too much about that. However, we need to move our focus from the win on to the derby. We need 100% focus on training for the derby and we need a 100% performance in the derby. Anything less than a win will not be good enough! We must carry on this winning momentum and it better not be stopped the worst way possible!

Lindsay: Better performance in second half but need a more settled team.