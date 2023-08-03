Livingston v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

Livingston have won both of their last two home league games against Aberdeen; they had only won one of their first 13 top-flight home matches against the Dons before this (D5 L7).

Since Livingston were promoted in 2018, only Rangers (13) have won more league matches against the Lions than Aberdeen (10).

Livingston have lost five of their last six MD1 games of a top-flight season (D1), including four of five since their promotion in 2018, with their last opening day top-flight win coming in 2004-05 against Inverness Caledonian Thistle (3-0) under Allan Preston.

Aberdeen lost 2-0 to Celtic on MD1 last season, and could lose successive season openers in the league for the first time since a run of three from 2007-08 to 2009-10. However, against sides other than the Old Firm clubs (Celtic and Rangers), the Dons have won each of their last three MD1 matches, albeit all at Pittodrie.