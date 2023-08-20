Chelsea's Raheem Sterling speaking to Sky Sports: "It is difficult one to take, the chances we created and dominating at an away ground.

"They took their chances and they deserve it in the end.

"Dominating a game at a ground like West Ham's you have got to take your chances, this is the Premier League and it will come back to haunt you.

"When that second goal went in it was a downer, as we have not taken our chances and they took theirs.

"It is stepping stones, we dominated the game and physically we are better, we just need to cut out some of the sloppy play."

On his recent form: "Difficult transition last year but I am raring to go, in the off-season I was looking to get back to the level I was at.

"When we start winning games it will start getting better.

"I am a player that needs to be driving and being aggressive and that's what I am going to do."