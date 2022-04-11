RB Leipzig want to hijack Manchester United's bid to appoint Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager. (Telegraph - subscription), external

United are planning on overhauling their midfield this summer with Paul Pogba expected to leave when his contract expires in June. (Mirror), external

Roma, AC Milan and Juventus have joined West Ham and Newcastle in expressing an interest in signing Jesse Lingard, when his contract expires this summer. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford club and Arsenal have joined the race for Darwin Nunez after sending scouts to watch the striker in action for Benfica over the weekend. (Mirror), external

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland has dismissed interest from the Red Devils because he does not believe they can fulfil his ambitions. (ESPN), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column