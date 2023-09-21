BBC Radio Nottingham's David Jackson discussed the history of The City Ground and it's 125 year anniversary on the latest episode of the Shut Up And Show More Football podcast: "Being at the City Ground, there is something about that history. That is the pitch where Forest played in Europe in the late 70's, that is the pitch where Forest played in Europe in the mid 90's - that matters somehow.

"When you walk over Trent Bridge to the City Ground you are following in the footsteps of so many Forest fans before. I think there's something in that. When you go to the ground you feel like you're making that journey and you do feel that history."

Colin Fray added: "There's fewer and fewer grounds like that. It's very much home and it feels like home. It feels like a special place for so many people. It's fitting for an anniversary like this, 125, that they are back in the top-flight, enjoying the football, enjoying some results and enjoying the pride of being a Forest fan again."

