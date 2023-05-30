McNulty's prediction review: Arsenal

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Arsenal were magnificent for so much of the season, emerging as unlikely but deserved title challengers until late in the campaign, then stuttering so badly near the finishing line when Manchester City applied relentless pressure.

Mikel Arteta's side showed vast improvement but there has to be huge disappointment that a title that looked within their grasp was allowed to slip away.

What is certain is that this Arsenal side is on an upward curve, an outstanding mix of young talent and experience, but the squad must be fleshed out and a signing such as West Ham United captain Declan Rice would make them candidates for another excellent season next time around.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 5th

What McNulty said in August: "I can see them challenging for the top four again. I do not see them as title contenders, though."

Read how Phil got on in the rest of his pre-season predictions here