We asked for your views on Dundee's 3-0 Premiership defeat at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Rod: Good to see that we have a dogged defence. Not sure about the penalty. We only had a couple of chances but they were good chances. If you compare this team to the one we had two seasons ago, we are clearly much stronger. A few seasons ago we were facing 6-0 with Celtic scoring early on. Now I feel we can get something from these games.