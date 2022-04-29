Man Utd 1-1 Chelsea: The pick of the stats

Manchester United against Chelsea is now the outright most drawn fixture in Premier League history, with 25 of the meetings between the sides ending level.

Chelsea are winless in nine Premier League games against Manchester United (D6 L3) – only against Arsenal (19 between 1995 and 2005) and Blackburn Rovers (12 between 1992 and 1998) have they had a longer run without a win in the competition.

The home side has lost only one of the past 18 Premier League games between United and Chelsea (W7 D10), with the Blues losing at Stamford Bridge in February 2020 (0-2) - the home side is also winless in five games (D4 L1).

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight of Manchester United’s past nine goals in the Premier League, with seven of those eight strikes arriving at Old Trafford.