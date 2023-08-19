Sutton's predictions: Wolves v Brighton

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Wolves were brilliant at Old Trafford on Monday but left with nothing to show for it.

It was an incredible decision not to award Gary O'Neil's side a penalty against Manchester United when Andre Onana fouled Sasa Kalajdzic near the end but, before then, Wolves had created enough chances to win, let alone take a point.

This game is really interesting because I watched Brighton last week and, although they thumped Luton and played well, going to Molineux is a much tougher test.

I think this one might come down to who takes their chances and, on that basis, I am backing the Seagulls.

Anish's prediction: Brighton under Roberto de Zerbi play football any other fan would be envious of with players like Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson. 1-3

