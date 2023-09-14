Broadcaster Chris Latchem on David Brooks' recent form following his recovery from Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma: “Two years on from that pre-season where he couldn't keep on and he looked sluggish, he's had a great pre-season this year, again under a new manager.

"Three games of five in pre-season he scored in, in three of his last four games he’s scored in as well.

"He’s getting back somewhere near his best, and I think Bournemouth fans will hope he’s only somewhere near his best because they know when he’s at his best he’s top quality, a really good footballer.

“I think his main aim now that he’s fully fit is to get back into the starting team regularly because he’s often coming off the bench, and I think he will, especially when you look at his recent form.”