Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

"We’ve got our Tottenham back" was sung loud and proud by the travelling support as we approached a lovely away victory at Bournemouth.

We shouldn’t get carried away only three games into this season, but it feels like we’ve woken up from a bad dream and we can finally enjoy the dawn of a new era.

James Maddison was the orchestrator for everything good Spurs did going forward, and dropping into a slightly deeper role allowed him all of the freedom he needed to pull the strings. Every time he got the ball, you could just sense something brilliant would come of it.

He was so much fun to watch and I still can’t quite believe we signed such a fantastic talent. Not only did he create chances, he also scored his first goal for Spurs following a great team move. I don’t want to get carried away, but I’m excited by the idea of what he can achieve with us this season.

I think the best thing about these performances is the unison and team spirit that seems so apparent within this group of players. It's such a stark contrast to previous years and it's all down to manager Ange Postecoglou, who is already loved by fans.

I find myself looking forward to the next game and wishing I could see us play every day. This is such a foreign feeling, one that I haven’t had in what feels like a very long time.