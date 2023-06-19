Simon Stone, BBC Sport

I am told Gary O'Neil was as shocked as anyone when the call from Bournemouth came this morning.

The wisdom of this move can only be assessed in the long-term. I remember questions being asked when Mauricio Pochettino took a job not too far - geographically - away at Southampton and that went quite well.

But it does underline the growing ambition of Premier League clubs and the desire for success within the game.

Having stuck by O'Neil when they were in relegation trouble in the season just ended and been rewarded by survival with a bit to spare, it does seem odd to act now.

Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent sports editor:

Didn’t see that coming at Bournemouth.

O’Neil did a great job to keep the Cherries up.

But now we are seeing the club showing its ambition under Bill Foley.