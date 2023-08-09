Bair answers his critics with debut goal

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

How do you silence the critics? Well scoring a goal on your debut is a great start!

When Motherwell announced the signing of Theo Bair at the start of August, it's fair to say there were mutterings of disapproval on social media.

Before he was released by St Johnstone at the start of the summer, Bair made 38 appearances in his 18 months with the Perth side (albeit 30 from the subs bench), scoring just 1 goal.

Such tepid form caused some to question Motherwell’s motives, and prompted a share of unenthusiastic, even negative comments in response to the signing.

Fast forward to match day and Bair was pitched straight into action against Dundee, and scored just before half time. Motherwell didn’t hang on to their lead, but a point on the road was hardly a disastrous start to the new league campaign.

Bair says he doesn’t feel he has a point to prove to anyone, but you couldn’t blame him for having a wry smile to himself when his effort hit the back of the net on Saturday afternoon.

He says the trust shown in him by the Motherwell manager has inspired him and that goal will only add to his confidence.

Kettlewell wasn’t getting too carried away by Bair’s debut goal and he certainly wasn’t going down the road of “I told you so” during his post-match interview. He heaped on the right amount of praise, yet tempered that with “there’s more to come”.

As for those early critics. Well, they poked the bear, and Bair reacted in the perfect way.

He’ll be hoping he can continue to prove his doubters wrong, and so will the doubters.