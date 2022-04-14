Lyon v West Ham: Confirmed team news

West Ham manager David Moyes names three changes from Sunday's 2-0 Premier League loss to Brentford.

Alphonse Areola returns in goal, replacing Lukasz Fabianski, while Issa Diop comes in for the injured Kurt Zouma in central defence.

Ben Johnson also starts, with left-back Aaron Cresswell suspended after his red card in the first leg.

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio.