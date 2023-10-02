We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Newcastle United and Burnley.

Here are some of your comments:

Newcastle fans

Andrew: We witnessed proof that Eddie Howe really is the best manager in the world on Saturday… he’s turned Lascelles into a competent defender again! Wow! That might even be more incredible than Almiron’s goal was. Overall a basic performance but one which takes us a step closer to a good season. Bring on PSG!

Lewis: Another solid performance from the Magpies. Burnley were tricky opposition, but we showed them who's boss. Another injury is concerning though, let's hope that isn't a serious one for 'Big Joe'. I don't fear any team in the form we're in, so bring on UCL next week!

Andy: A deserved win, albeit against a struggling team. Newcastle still have a lot to do to maintain strength and stamina in relation to City and the other top flight teams, but time and patience will see them reap the rewards.

Cliff: It’s not 8-0 but it’s exactly what the doctor ordered. Another clean sheet and an imperious performance across the pitch. Other than a few minutes at the start it was comfortable and an easy win leading into a massive week. Only the Joelinton injury is a negative.

Burnley fans

James: The results are expected playing all the top clubs (who qualified for European competition) early in the season while still adjusting to the new league and bedding in the several new players. Against weaker opposition and later in the season against the top echelon we will get stronger results.

Andrew: Rode our luck at times, had a couple of good moments which with more experience could have resulted in a goal. Sadly I think we are too naïve - today the Newcastle players were pushing, shirt pulling and screaming in agony yet we get penalised. Not disputing the talent that Newcastle had on show but we need to learn quickly.

Mike: The clock's ticking but the team is not clicking. I have a lot if faith in Kompany but bringing on two players that were pivotal in last season's victory after 88 minutes seems a little optimistic, to say the least.

Clive: Too many square balls trying to play out of the back and playing ourselves into trouble. Lacklustre upfront, no guile in midfield. Come on Vinny, get it sorted.