Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker believes "there's a lot more going on at Chelsea" after the Blues slumped to a heavy home defeat by Brentford.

Chelsea's run of six straight wins was brought to an abrupt end by the Bees and Reo-Coker thinks the activity around the club is starting to take effect.

"We could say they're professional footballers, but the things that are going on outside Chelsea are getting into the dressing room," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"If you read between the lines of what Thomas Tuchel is saying, he's looking for a way out.

"He's backing the fans in protests against the Ricketts family - and when a manager does that, it's a way of saying they're available.

"Against Brentford, they weren't even doing the basics right and looked all over the place."

Listen to full discussion on Chelsea from 14'05 on BBC Sounds