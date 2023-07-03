Dominik Szoboszlai believes he is taking "the perfect next step" by joining Liverpool after completing his £60m move from RB Leipzig.

The Hungary midfielder has taken the number eight shirt at Anfield and says one of his famous predecessors was a factor behind his decision to join the Reds.

"It's a great number that a lot of great players had," he told the club's official website, external. "I also have a tattoo from what Steven Gerrard said and that was a reason why.

"As a child, I didn't watch much football but when it was Champions League, I was watching Liverpool, the big teams and the big players - and he was one of the biggest."

Szoboszlai will bring extra creativity to Liverpool's midfield and says he does not mind where boss Jurgen Klopp plays him - as long as he makes the team.

"For me, it doesn't matter," he said. "I want to be on the pitch. I'm an attacking midfielder so I can play as a 10, left, right, on the sides also. I just want to play.

"I can play box to box. I am quite fast but not the fastest as I see the players here and I have quite a good shot.

"This is a really historic club, with really good players and one of the best coaches in the world.

"For me, this is perfect to make the next step."