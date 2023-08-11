Player to watch: Todd Cantwell

A surprise omission from the starting line-up last weekend, Cantwell added verve and drive to the Rangers midfield in their Champions League qualifying win over Servette.

The 25-year-old ended last season strongly with five goals in the final eight games and it was his quick thinking that led to an early penalty at Ibrox on Wednesday.

It's very early in a busy campaign, but Michael Beale's best trio in the middle of the park already looks like Cantwell, Nicolas Raskin and one other.

The manager has indicated Jose Cifuentes will start at home to Livingston, so the man from Ecuador has a chance to jump to the front of that queue.

