Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin: “To lose the goal against the run of play, in the way we did, is a very poor goal from our point of view. The boys know that, they were all very honest with each other after it at half time.

“We’re all pulling in the same direction and I’ve had complete buy-in from the players. There’s a real good, solid structure to the team now which is really pleasing.

“We have to believe that we’re capable of putting together a run similar to what Motherwell have done, six or seven weeks ago they were in a similar position to ourselves.

“I think that fact we’ve jumped up to tenth in the table is significant, albeit Kilmarnock have a game tomorrow and that could change again.

“But, you know, St Johnstone they're on a poor run of form at the moment as well, I think they’ll be getting a little bit nervous after how tight it’s all getting.

“It builds the atmosphere and makes it all very exciting for all of us involved and for the neutrals outside watching

“I'm thoroughly enjoying it, I've loved every minute of being here at the club and those types of victories make it all worthwhile.