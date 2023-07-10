Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Chelsea do intend to have a front-of-shirt sponsor this season but it is now likely they will go on their pre-season tour of the United States without one - and that there won't be one on the first tranche of sales to supporters.

It is not the first time this has happened - Nottingham Forest did not have a sponsor on their shirts when they started last season. However, it does underline the complexities involved in these deals.

Chelsea's first option was Paramount+. However, the Premier League ruled that out on the basis that current broadcasters would be uneasy about a club signing up with a competitor - albeit not a direct rival.

Talks with alternatives continue but Chelsea felt it was important to release the kit to allow fans to buy them in August as the season begins.