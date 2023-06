Liverpool are interested in Paris St-Germain's 17-year-old French midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, who is also admired by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. (RMC Sport, in French), external

Meanwhile, the Reds, Aston Villa and Burnley are interested in signing Japan striker Keito Nakamura, 22, from Austrian side LASK. (Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column