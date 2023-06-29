We asked you which young player is ready to break through at Tottenham.

Here are your thoughts:

Richard: Really hope Destiny Udogie and Bryan Gil are given a chance this season. Think they could be future stars with match time.

JS: I would like to see Pape Matar Sarr being given more opportunities next season. A real talent waiting to blossom. Always impressed by him as he looks for positive options in possession.

Rupert: I think Dane Scarlett, Alfie Devine and Alfie Dorrington are the most likely to be given a chance in the first team, whether that’s in cup competitions or the league itself. The switch to a back four and need for a creative midfielder opens the door to Devine and Dorrington, while the need for a pacey and hard-working number nine in Ange’s system opens the door to Dane.

Tristen: We have two players that should be ready to take the Premier League by storm in the coming seasons They are both full-backs. Left-back Destiny Udogie and Djed Spence at right-back. These two could change the dynamic at Tottenham and make our defence stronger, while both are offensively capable.