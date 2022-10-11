Copenhagen v Man City: The pick of the stats
Copenhagen last hosted Manchester City in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup - the match finish 2-2, with Nedum Onuoha and Stephen Ireland scoring for the visitors.
City beat Copenhagen 5-0 at Etihad Stadium last week - their best combined record against an opponent in a Champions League campaign is 9-0 versus Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018-19 (3-0 away, 6-0 home).
Copenhagen have only lost one of their 13 home Champions League group games. However, that defeat was by Real Madrid in December 2013 - and they went on to win the competition that season.
Copenhagen's past three home matches in the Champions League have finished goalless, the joint-longest such run in the competition (also Porto between April and November 2004).
Since the start of last season, City have lost two of their four away games in the group stage of the Champions League (2-0 at Paris St-Germain and 2-1 at RB Leipzig), after previously going unbeaten between the 2018-19 and 2020-21 campaigns.