C﻿openhagen v Man City: The pick of the stats

Erling Haaland with the accompanying stat: Haaland has 28 goals in 22 Champions League appearances – his next will equal the tallies of David Trezeguet (58 games), Roy Makaay (61 games) and Patrick Kluivert (71 games)

  • C﻿openhagen last hosted Manchester City in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup - the match finish 2-2, with Nedum Onuoha and Stephen Ireland scoring for the visitors.

  • C﻿ity beat Copenhagen 5-0 at Etihad Stadium last week - their best combined record against an opponent in a Champions League campaign is 9-0 versus Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018-19 (3-0 away, 6-0 home).

  • Copenhagen have only lost one of their 13 home Champions League group games. However, that defeat was by Real Madrid in December 2013 - and they went on to win the competition that season.

  • Copenhagen's past three home matches in the Champions League have finished goalless, the joint-longest such run in the competition (also Porto between April and November 2004).

  • Since the start of last season, City have lost two of their four away games in the group stage of the Champions League (2-0 at Paris St-Germain and 2-1 at RB Leipzig), after previously going unbeaten between the 2018-19 and 2020-21 campaigns.