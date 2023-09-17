Analysis: Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

This is the first time Bournemouth have failed to win any of their opening five league games since 2008-09.

Very different vibes then - those games were against Gillingham, Aldershot, Exeter, Port Vale and Notts County. A sixth too against Macclesfield.

Eddie Howe took over later that season and changed the whole course of Bournemouth's history.

The ambitious owners will hope to see the Andoni Iraola effect soon, with the Spaniard yet to win in the league since replacing Gary O'Neil in the summer.

"Today was our best game," Iraola told BBC Sport afterwards. They had 13 chances.

"We still didn't score but we were close to beating a very, very good team like Chelsea. We have to continue but the plus three points is much more important. We have to keep pushing and believing in what we are doing."

Next up, in-form Brighton.