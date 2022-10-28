J﻿oining Chris Sutton for this weekend's Premier League predictions is rapper and Arsenal fan Dapz on the Map.

D﻿espite being born in Birmingham, Dapz says he has been an Arsenal fan "since 1996" adding "it's only because of my dad - he's not a massive football supporter but he used to follow them because he had family in north London".

D﻿apz said the aim now for the current Arsenal side is to emulate the quality and style of the Gunners at the peak of the Arsene Wenger era.

"I actually don't think we are that far away. The way Mikel Arteta is building his team, I feel like we are maybe two transfer windows away from being at that level again," he said.

"By signing people like Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who have won it and done it, he has brought a winning mentality to the squad.

"It's not just the big games where we are different now, it's against teams where in the past we were expected to brush them aside but ended up losing. We've eradicated that now, and we are hard to beat even when we don't play well.

"I didn't expect us to be top right now, but I am not surprised by our results because this has been coming. I watched us in pre-season and we looked like we meant business, and then we made a big statement when we went to Crystal Palace for our first game."

