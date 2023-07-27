Key to Killie ambitions in signings - Kennedy

Matty Kennedy is coy about Kilmarnock's ambitions for the Scottish Premiership season - but the winger does go as far as insisting "it's clear its none of that fighting relegation".

Derek McInnes' side needed a final-day victory over Ross County to secure safety last season.

Kennedy, signed this summer after being released by Aberdeen, is more used to challenging for a top-six place and suggested: "The players the manager has signed shows where they want to go."

The 28-year-old is back at his boyhood club to play under the manager who signed him for the Dons.

"It's completely different - even down to the Astro pitch," he said of the club. "For me personally, it's just about trying to get used to it.

"Obviously they are my club and they made me follow football when I was a wee boy and I worked with the manager at Aberdeen. He was brilliant with me over the two years.

"Playing for the manager and the club was the main reason I wanted to come here."

Kilmarnock missed a chance to overtake Dunfermline Athletic at the top of their Viaplay Cup group after being held to a 2-2 draw at home by Championship side Raith Rovers on Tuesday - with the visitors taking the bonus point for winning the shootout.

However, the Ayrshire side will be favourites to progress after Saturday's final game away to Lowland League outfit Albion Rovers.

"It was one of those days," Kennedy told BBC Scotland. "Certain things didn't seem to be go for us, but we're still in a good position. It's in our hands and we just have to focus on getting the three points on Saturday"