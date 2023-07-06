We asked for your suggestions on Luton's best bargain signings.

Here are a few of your ideas:

Kieran: It has to be Andre Gray, we signed him from Hinckley United for £30,000 and he went on to score 31 Conference goals in one season and got us promoted. He was then sold to Brentford for £500,000 and then went to Burnley and Watford.

Stu: At Luton, the list of free transfer legends is long. However, in terms of the last 10 years, I would have to single out the likes of Steve McNulty, Danny Hylton and, more recently, Tom Lockyer and Jordan Clarke. All have made fantastic contributions in their time and have helped create and maintain a unique culture.

Jim: Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu cost next to nothing from West Ham (maybe £20-£30k) and is about to play in his fifth division with us. Four promotions, no relegations, played well over 300 games. No one else in English football has achieved what he has. Contest over for best cheap signing in football.

Roger: Mick Harford was an excellent player in his first period with the club. He even helped us in avoiding relegation when playing for Derby, scoring an own goal past Peter Shilton to earn us a valuable point. After returning at the end of his playing career he fulfilled many roles as manager, coach, talent spotter and mentor. Bargain of the century.