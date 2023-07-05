Hatate aims for 'high level' - gossip

Celtic star Reo Hatate has moved to cool speculation he could be tempted with a move to a cash-rich Saudi club but the midfielder does admit he holds a dream of playing in the English Premier League as he looks to the Champions League next term with the Scottish champions. (DAZN via Daily Record)

Arsenal are pressing ahead with a move for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, with Celtic retaining a significant sell-on fee for the Dutchman, 22. (Bild via Daily Record)

Read the rest of Wednesday's Scottish gossip.

