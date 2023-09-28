Boyle eyeing cup glory under 'ruthless' Montgomery

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

Two-goal Hibs hero Martin Boyle says “ruthless“ new head coach Nick Montgomery has already had a big impact in his short time at the club as they eye Viaplay Cup glory.

Boyle’s brace helped Hibs progress past St Mirren to a last-four showdown with Aberdeen at Hampden in November.

“It’s a big one for us and the fans,” said winger Boyle. “We’re a big club and we have to start achieving, getting to semis and finals.

“We’ve been in a few over the last few seasons and could have won a couple but we’ve definitely got our eyes on it this year.”

The Australia forward is clearly relishing life under Montgomery despite the extra workload he and his team-mates are being asked to take on.

“He’s bringing a lot. He’s been quite ruthless with us in training, there have been some long days,” Boyle added.

“It’s a lot of hard work and graft but it’s good. A lot of it is and as you can see in the last few games it’s been working and we’ll just continue to progress.

“He’s come in and got the fans off their seats, we’re playing good football. He’s telling us to go out there and play the way he wants us to play and if we make mistakes, it’s on him.

"So that takes the pressure off all of us and the way we’re playing out from the back, we’re creating a lot of chances and scoring a lot of goals at the moment.”