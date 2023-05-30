'Rangers closer to Sterling deal amid Douvikas link'

Rangers will announce the signing of Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling, who has been on loan to Stoke City, this week after Ibrox manager Michael Beale travelled to London to secure the 23-year-old's arrival. (Football Scotland), external

Rangers have expressed an interest in a summer deal for Utrecht striker Tasos Douvikas, with the Dutch club looking for a fee of around £6.9m for the 23-year-old. (Football Insider), external

Jose Cifuentes appears to be trying to put pressure on Los Angeles to sell him to Rangers this summer, with the clubs so far unable to agree a fee for the 24-year-old midfielder. (Daily Record), external

Filip Helander has been offered the chance to train with former club Malmo after the 30-year-old centre-half was released by Rangers following a long spell on the sidelines through injury. (Football Scotland), external

Read Tuesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.